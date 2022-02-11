'You only get married one time': York couples tie the knot despite COVID hurdles

Tanner and Alexis Aldinger were getting ready for the wedding of their dreams: an autumn-themed celebration with warm, rustic orange and burgundy accents.

Then, their roommate — and best man — got COVID-19.

Despite the newlyweds testing negative, they didn't want to take any risks, and decided to cancel their October wedding — with it losing out on the nonrefundable $2,500 venue in Reading.

With less than three weeks to scramble for the next best option before their marriage license would expire, the Aldinger's instead married at Codorus State Park with only their parents in attendance.

“I wish we could have had the ceremony we wanted to have — because you only get married one time," Alexis Aldinger said choking up. “It was perfect for what we wanted, and to not have that really sucked. But, it ended up being a really good day."

With what seems like no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reality for many couples looking to tie the knot is this: Don't count on your dream wedding.

That doesn't mean there can't be a bright side.

Many couples are, instead, embracing some of the quirks and unconventionality of a wedding during a pandemic.

At York City wedding venue The Bond, for instance, some couples are still having their ideal wedding with new safety measures in place.

More: 'He literally smiled through everything': York family heads to THON

More: 'We can go back safely': Week of free events boosts arts, culture in York County

Plexiglass windows and personalized masks are just a few ways couples are making it work, according to Julianna Dorozynsky, a Venue Sales Specialist at The JDK Group, which oversees operations at The Bond.

“Some couples chose to have that intimate wedding ceremony that was COVID safe and only invited those just in their bubble," she said. "And some people chose that they really wanted that dream wedding with all of their friends and family to be able to attend and postponed it."

Given the plethora of cancellations in 2021, The Bond is packed with weddings in the 2022 season. As a result though, it's been made difficult for some couples to find an available date — specifically the coveted Saturday wedding.

“We have seen a lot of bookings in general across the board in the wedding industry," Dorozynsky said. "So when all of your Saturdays are booked up, a lot of these couples who recently got engaged over this holiday season are finding that a lot of their top choice venues are already booked from all of that backlog."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Additionally, the cost to book a space on an unconventional day can save couples at The Bond upward of almost $2,000. With budget restrictions, inflation on the rise and the housing market, some people after marriage are choosing a different day and instead putting that money toward life goals, Dorozynsky said.

“The overarching theme with these weekday weddings is the cost," she said. "I think that the climate of the working world is changing, too, so as people work from home they might have more availability to take that Friday off."

In the case of the Aldingers, a small wedding was a blessing in disguise, husband Tanner said.

“It was kind of a blessing in my opinion, to have it the way we had it, because it felt a lot more close with the family," he added.

Looking ahead, the two have plans for a larger, outdoor celebration later this year with friends and extended family.

The pair did exchange a bit of advice for those planning to get married.

Firstly, Alexis Aldinger said to make sure the venue has a COVID-19 refund policy.

More: Delays, livestreams and N95s: Funeral homes adapt to a new COVID normal

More: Homelessness on the rise in York County as city joins new housing program

With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, plan for the wedding to be small and intimate, she added.

“No matter what happens, it's your special day. That's the bottom line of it," Tanner Aldinger said. "I got to marry my best friend, and with everything go on, it ended up being special to us."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.