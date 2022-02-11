Double homicide suspect nabbed at York County hotel

Staff report

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the York County Drug Task Force on Friday arrested a man suspected of a double homicide last year in Philadelphia.

Damon Baker, 49, was located at a hotel on Arsenal Road in York, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the federal and local task forces arrested him without incident around 1 p.m. and turned him over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central booking unit for processing and arraignment.

Baker is accused of the June 8, 2021, shooting deaths of two people in the 1700 block of North 27th Street in Philadelphia.

