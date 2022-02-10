United Way of York moving to new location

United Way of York is moving to East Market Street in York.

The move, announced Tuesday, means the nonprofit is leaving its home of over 50 years on East King Street. The United Way's former offices at 800 E. King St. are for sale.

“This property has served us well, but it is important that we are making fiscally responsible choices and move to a location that increases our visibility and our connections to the community,” said United Way of York Board of Directors Chair Dr. Scott Deisley in a news release.

United Way's next location, 140 E. Market St., is also home to organizations like the Powder Mill Foundation and Susquehanna Real Estate. United Way plans to officially move into the space in mid-March.

“United Way has been a cornerstone for our community for 100 years. This is the perfect time for our organization to find a new home that will allow for continued growth and service,” United Way President Anne Druck said Tuesday.

“We look forward to working together for a smooth transition that will enable United Way to continue in its work to improve lives by inspiring and uniting our One York Community to equitably advance education, health and economic mobility."

Both the East King Street and East Market Street locations are managed by ROCK Real Estate.

The East King Street property is listed for $520,000. For more information on the property, call David Bode of ROCK Real Estate at 717-854-5537.

