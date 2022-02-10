Tax collector resigns following criminal charges, sexual harassment allegations

A tax collector facing an array of criminal charges and allegations of sexual harassment resigned this week after a councilperson filed a civil protection from abuse order against him.

North York borough council members accepted 56-year-old Keith Ramsay's letter of resignation on Tuesday night. In his place, York County Treasurer Barbara Blair will serve as the interim tax collector, according to borough solicitor Walt Tilley.

"Municipal elections are held in odd numbered years, so in 2023, candidates will run for the vacant position to fill the remainder of Keith Ramsay’s term," Tilley said, adding that Ramsay's term expires in 2026.

Ramsay is currently involved with two separate criminal cases.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of harassment and open lewdness in one of the cases, and with simple assault, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct in an unrelated case uncovered by the first.

In the harassment case, Ramsay allegedly texted a North York councilperson with propositions to start a sexual relationship before Election Day last November. One of the texts allegedly included a video of Ramsay performing a sex act — only days after his reelection.

The council member filed for a civil protection from abuse order against Ramsay, but the case was dismissed Jan. 4 as Judge Michael Flannelly found the complaint didn’t meet criteria to qualify for protections under state law.

The York Dispatch is not naming the victim because the council member declined comment and it is a case of alleged sexual misconduct.

As a detective investigated the councilperson’s complaint, separate allegations were uncovered about an incident from June 2020, leading to the assault case.

Ramsay has not pleaded guilty to any charges in either case.

Magisterial District Court Judge Jennifer Clancy also ordered Ramsay to have his fingerprints documented, reminding him that process still needed to be completed as part of the unsecured $40,000 bail and secured release she granted for him during his district court arraignment in December.

Ramsay is now scheduled for arraignment in a Common Pleas court on March 4.

