It's warm now, but York County could see more snow over the weekend

Staff report

Enjoy the warmth now, winter is coming back to York this weekend.

After a few days of sun and highs near 50, York County will take a sudden turn back into winter Saturday night, with a coating to an inch of snow likely, according to AccuWeather.

Sun will mix with a few clouds Thursday, with a high of 51, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be breezy, with west winds of 5-15 mph and gusts up to 28 mph. Thursday night will be clear, with a low of 30.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of 54 and south winds gusting up to 24 mph. Showers are possible Friday night, with a low of 42, the NWS said.

Saturday will also be partly sunny, with a high of 52 and west winds gusting up to 22 mph.

Saturday night will see the change, with rain and snow possible in the evening, then snow possible after 1 a.m. Sunday, the forecast said. Saturday's low will be 27.

Sunday could have more snow, with a high of 34 and low around 16.

Temperatures will stay low through Monday, with a high of 27 and low around 17.

Sun will return by Tuesday, with a high of 37 and low of 22, and by Wednesday highs will be in the upper 40s, according to the NWS.