'He literally smiled through everything': York family heads to THON

On the evening before testing to determine if her son's chemotherapy treatment was effective only one month in, Erika Garcia sat down with Josiah at Old Country Buffet to discuss his fears.

And with a smile on his face, the 9-year-old said, "You know, Mom, the only thing I'm scared about is the chemo doesn’t work and I die. But you know what? It’s OK — because I’ll ask God if I can come back and haunt you.”

The Dover Township mother and son duo have jumped many hurdles and spent countless nights at Hershey Medical Center since Josiah Garcia's 2014 diagnosis.

What started as a couple of bloody noses and fevers quickly ramped up to the 9-year-old sleeping for 22 hours each day.

“I kind of put it as, ‘Oh it's the summertime, I get bloody noses too with the summer, dry air," Erika Garcia recalled. "Because of course, nobody ever says, ‘Oh I think my son has cancer.'"

After preliminary testing at York Hospital, the pair were instructed to head up to Hershey Medical Center to confirm Erika's worst fears: Josiah had cancer.

When doctors found tumors in his lungs and spleen and 750,000 infected white blood cells, Josiah was given two weeks to live with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"The crazy thing about Josiah is he literally smiled through everything," Erika Garcia said. "Even through the transfusions — everything — he was smiling and dancing through it all. And now he’s dancing at THON."

Penn State THON — the largest student-run philanthropy organization in the world — works with families affected by pediatric cancer to ensure they will never pay a medical bill while receiving treatment.

Josiah remained in treatment for 3½ years despite entering remission one month into treatment. His mother said he often got the least common and most severe side effects.

“I was going through ongoing seizures back and forth, and I wasn’t able to move or speak," Josiah said. "I was shaking rapidly, and the only way I could communicate was by trying to write down what I was attempting to say. The only thing that I was trying to say was asking my mother to help.”

Josiah was officially declared cancer-free in 2017. The 17-year-old is now a junior at Dover Area High School.

Since THON's start in 1973, the event has transformed into a yearlong fundraising effort that culminates with a 46-hour dance marathon involving thousands of participants. On Feb. 18 through Feb. 20, Erika and Josiah Garcia will finally return to the Bryce Jordan Center after not being able to attend in person last year due to COVID-19.

The last THON the pair attended was in February 2020 — right before COVID-19 hit. Last year, the event was held virtually and raised $10,638,078.62.

The Garcias will be joined by fraternity Chi Phi and sorority Omega Phi Alpha — which continue to serve as their partner support organization through THON's Adopt-a-Family program.

Though Josiah is getting older, his friends at Penn State still make an effort to keep in touch.

"For his birthday this past December, a bunch of them drove down just to go see 'Spider-Man' with him," Erika Garcia said. "We literally filled up the back three rows of the movie theater."

Josiah said he's excited to finally be back at THON — dancing, of course.

This year he was invited to participate in the kids' talent show.

“It’s definitely been a long, long road with a very happy ending that we praise God for," Erika Garcia said. "The crazy thing about Josiah is he literally smiled through everything."

