PennDOT plans to replace key York-area bridge built in 1910

A PennDOT plan to replace a key bridge dating to 1910 will result in an estimated 12-month road closure.

The South George Street bridge over Tyler Run in York Township is located in a mixed commercial and residential area near I-83. According to PennDOT, the entire bridge and roadway must be replaced due to structural deficiencies.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The proposed bridge replacement will carry two lanes over Tyler Run. Currently in design work, construction is expected to take place over 12 months in 2023 and 2024. The South George St. traffic will be detoured and access to all driveways and businesses will be maintained.

More:York County is home to 103 bridges in poor condition: Here's where they are

To view information on the project, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, visit the PennDOT website page on South George St. Digital information will be available until March 2.

More:PennDOT to hold public hearing on Eisenhower Drive project

If requested, project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats. If you need translation or interpretation services, have special needs or concerns that require individual attention, contact PennDOT Project Manager Christopher McKee at chmckee@pa.gov or 717-705-6179.

The bridge is listed in fair condition by PennDOT.

For more information on PennDOT's work in York County and other counties in the district, visit the PennDOT District 8 website.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.