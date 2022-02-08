York County Economic Alliance announces new center to promote minority, woman-owned businesses

The York County Economic Alliance has opened the BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, a hub intended to promote small businesses across the county.

This new center will have a strategic focus on the historic boroughs and York City with a goal of supporting minority- and women-owned businesses.

The Executive Director of the Center will be Sully Pinos, a five year veteran of the YCEA. She led the YCEA's business solutions and innovation team.

“Sully embodies servant leadership,” YCEA President and CEO Kevin Schreiber said at a Monday press conference. “She is an empathetic leader who has committed much of herself to helping others."

The YCEA raised over $1.7 million for the initiative with key funding from the Powder Mill Foundation, the J. William Warehime Foundation, the York County Community Foundation's Racial Equity as well as the YCEA and its Board of Directors.

