York City reaches agreement with neighbors over wastewater plant sale

With a proposed settlement agreement in hand, York City moved one step closer to selling its wastewater treatment system.

The $235 million sale, which drew controversy from a number of corners, would transfer the plant — and maintenance costs that proved burdensome for the city — to the Pennsylvania American Water Co.

"We reached a settlement that we felt fulfilled our goals," said West Manchester Township Manager Kelly Kelch, whose municipality was among several that opposed the sale last year.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

West Manchester, as part of the York Area Regional Sewer Authority, was one of five municipalities that filed a protest with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, citing concerns about rate hikes and other issues. The other municipalities in the regional authority are Manchester, Spring Garden and York townships, and North York borough.

"Over and above, our goal all along was to get the best rate for our ratepayers," Manchester Township Manager Tim James said. "We knew we weren't going to be winners, we were hoping we weren't going to be huge losers, so that put us in the category of trying to negotiate the best deal we can get for some long-term stability.

"And we think we have."

More:What will 2022 have in store for York City? Officials weigh in

More:Good water, great beer: York City's brewers keep wary eye on wastewater sale

More:Municipalities' protest against wastewater treatment sale rejected

Among the settlement terms is added flexibility for municipalities: If the PUC changes the contractual rate, those municipalities will have the ability to seek alternative — and potentially less expensive — treatment options for wastewater.

In addition, the terms include a three-year rate freeze after a rate increase in the first year.

After the rate freeze, increases will be based on the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change over time in prices.

"Post three years, we will be able to budget because it will be based on a five-year average," James said. "Then we'll know each year what to expect as far as any increases. We know we're not going to see major, huge jumps, because we know CPI is going to control it for us."

The Office of Consumer Advocate, which also signed on to the protest and the proposed agreement, agrees that the settlement is in the public interest.

Senior assistant consumer advocate Erin Gannon said one aspect that helps the public is a downward revision of the ratemaking rate base. That means the amount that goes into the specified rate of return for the utility company will start off at a lower amount than had been planned.

"It's just one component, but there's certainly a correlation between having a higher amount added to their rate base that they then earn a return on," Gannon said. "If that amount's higher, than that's a larger amount of revenue requirement. If that amount's lower, that's a lower amount of revenue requirement."

More:York City has a new parking pay system: Here's what you need to know

More: York City Council releases plan for disputed COVID-19 recovery money

More: COVID cases are dropping at York County Prison — but are they really?

Pennsylvania American Water Co. is also pleased with the settlement agreement.

"The successful outcome of these negotiations demonstrates the cooperation of all parties and reflects that the company and the municipalities have developed a positive working relationship that puts the public’s best interest first," the company said in a written statement.

Now, the agreement must receive approval from Administrative Law Judge Steven Haas before going to the PUC for that body's approval.

"I think both parties walked away from the table not feeling like they got everything they could, but in my opinion that's almost the best outcome of a negotiation," Kelch said. "Both parties walk away not feeling like they've gotten everything, but feeling like it was fair."

The group's original concerns notwithstanding, many of the participants said they didn't necessarily object to Pennsylvania American Water's takeover as operator.

"We have a professional operator who's very competent, very well respected," Kelch said.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.