York County offers free EMT course at HACC

York County is offering a free EMT course at the Harrisburg Area Community College in York to York County residents.

The course, which runs from Feb. 28 through July 11, is a 220-hour course designed to teach entry-level skills to provide basic pre-hospital emergency care and be able to function as an EMT.

The course covers the following:

Anatomy and physiology

Assessment of injuries and illnesses, including medical and trauma

CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator

Environmental, geriatric and pediatric emergencies

Lifting, moving and transportation of patients

The course will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Leader Building on HACC's York Campus, 2010 Pennsylvania Ave.

The program is free to York County residents in partnership with the York County EMS Association and sponsored by the York County commissioners.

For more information or to register, visit www.hacc.edu/PublicSafetyCenter/EMS/ or call 717-780-2414.

