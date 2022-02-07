Homelessness on the rise in York County as city joins new housing program

Over the last nine months, local officials noted a sizable increase of street homelessness in York City, a troubling development in the midst of the pandemic's second winter.

Coming off the heels of a tumultuous 2021, this comes as no surprise — especially to Kelly Blechertas, program coordinator for the York County Coalition on Homelessness.

“What we find is in rural areas more people are living in their car, and it's more challenging to access them," she said “In the city, too. we have seen an increase in homelessness. We knew we would see a lot of evidence of folks out, but sometimes it can be challenging to find someone at their encampment."

>> Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Area agencies last week conducted the annual homeless point-in-time survey in York — a mandatory program started by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — to assess homelessness demographics in the nation.

Though the final tabulation won't be complete until later, Blechertas said she believes numbers will be higher this year.

"This allows us to see a shift in the population we are trying to help," she said. “Is our population getting younger? Are we seeing more African Americans, or white populations?"

This year's point-in-time count, which took place on Jan. 26, surveyed all of York County utilizing three main methods of calculation.

Firstly, officials took count of the sheltered population. This includes any housing programs supporting the homeless population like emergency shelters, transitional housing and temporary charitable hotel stays provided by a nonprofit.

The second component utilizes other nonprofits to survey their own communities.

Social service organizations, food pantries and child welfare programs, for instance, would be instructed to talk with anybody who might be experiencing homelessness and ask them where they stayed the previous night.

In the case that a person answers that they stayed at a shelter, that individual would not be counted within this second component — since they would already be counted within the sheltered population, Blechertas explained.

However, if the person responds that they slept in a car, tent or the street, that individual would be prompted to fill out a survey. If an individual is not willing to participate, volunteers would instead fill out an observational form.

Lastly, a street count would be conducted with small groups of 14 teams spread across the entire county.

All of the individuals who are approached by those conducting street counts are always provided informational resources and written materials with area nonprofits who can help their situation, Blechertas said.

More:COVID surge raises new questions for York County's social service agencies

More:'It's hard out here': Demand at homeless shelter increasing amid pandemic

More:'Put roots here': York Co. teacher's dream of a family homeless shelter comes to fruition

Though Blechertas couldn't provide the latest information for 2022's count, she explained the results going back several years.

In both 2018 and 2019, the numbers were relatively low. Based on that, she said she thought things were moving in the right direction.

In 2020, things got a little interesting. While street numbers rose, shelters saw a decrease. But before officials had a chance to conduct a longer investigation into why this happened — the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shifted those gears completely.

Interestingly enough, however, 2021's totals stayed low with about 60% capacity in shelters and very low unsheltered street populations.

Blechertas attributed this to several factors: the eviction moratorium in effect, a quick turnout from the Internal Revenue Service on tax refunds, increased federal benefits like SNAP and the stimulus check.

“If they're getting those larger amounts of benefits — and you can't evict folks — then you're going to have a larger housed population," she said.

Those programs weren't meant to last forever, though.

But some local officials are taking steps to remedy the situation.

On Monday, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's "House America" initiative.

The initiative will leverage funding from the American Rescue Plan to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness and to add at least 20,000 new units of affordable housing into the nationwide development pipeline by Dec. 31, 2022.

In York specifically, HUD awarded 56 emergency housing vouchers and nearly $2 million in home investment partnership program funding, according to a news release.

"COVID-19 has created greater urgency to address homelessness, given the heightened risks faced by people experiencing homelessness," the news release states.

Blechertas, too, echoed this sentiment.

Populations are still struggling to return to the workforce, whether it be needing childhood care or the burden of increased rent.

These tensions don't make it any easier for those experiencing homelessness who refuse help from shelters, she said.

“Something that is very real and impacting our homeless populations is the stress of the pandemic," Blechertas said. "Where you and I might feel tension, we have our basic needs accounted for. What we're finding is in our homeless population, they are also experiencing that stress — and also not having their basic needs accounted for."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.