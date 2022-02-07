Ivermectin for all? Local GOP lawmaker's bill would allow for use of drug for COVID

A bill that would allow for the use of drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 is one step closer to passing the state Legislature.

Neither drug has been approved by the Federal Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials.

Rep. Dawn Keefer's bill would allow for the use of therapeutic drugs "without the threat of punitive action from the state" so long as the drug was prescribed and is being taken with the patient's consent.

“Patients deserve the same opportunities others have already experienced," Keefer, a York County Republican, said in a written statement.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved hydroxychloroquine sulfate and ivermectin to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis for the former and parasitic worms, head lice and certain skin conditions for the latter.

Ivermectin in quantities that are intended for livestock has become a popular drug among some who believe — without any evidence — that it is effective to treat or prevent COVID-19. In York County, a court ruled that one patient, who later died of COVID, should have access to ivermectin.

"The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications," the FDA advised.

While the FDA had tested hydroxychloroquine's use against COVID, an emergency use authorization was revoked after clinical trials showed reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.

Keefer's bill would allow prescribers to prescribe and a pharmacist to dispense a therapeutic drug, as well as using repurposed drugs for preventative and early-stage outpatient treatment and hospital inpatient treatment.

The proposal, which passed the health committee Monday, now heads toward the full House for consideration.

