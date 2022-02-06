York County college student dies after falling off cliff in Montour County

A York County sophomore who was studying at Bloomsburg University died after falling from a cliff Friday afternoon, according to the Montour County coroner.

Greg Anstine, of York County, died at the scene as first emergency responders arrived. Another student, Kyra Defstefano, suffered injuries as she was stranded part-way down the cliff, the coroner wrote in a Facebook post.

Fire crews from Northumberland and Montour counties responded to the call around 3:05 p.m. in the area of Sharp Ridge Road in Mayberry Township, Montour County.

"Upon arrival, they were able to bring Kyra to safety and she was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for care," according to the coroner. "Greg Anstine from the York, PA area who also fell from the cliff suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the fall."

