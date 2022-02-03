York City has a new parking pay system: Here's what you need to know

The City of York has installed automated payment systems at its three downtown parking garages.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Pay systems accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay as well as cash. There is no parking price increase associated with the change.

“We will be able to work with Downtown Inc and businesses to create a more flexible and effective Park N’ Shop program,” Parking Bureau Manager Kittrell Barnes said.

More:Delays, livestreams and N95s: Funeral homes adapt to a new COVID normal

More:Winter weather advisory issued for York County: Alert

The change affects the parking garages on King St., West Philadelphia St. and East Market St. The system is in operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.