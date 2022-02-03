Delays, livestreams and N95s: Funeral homes adapt to a new COVID normal

York County's funeral homes are still grappling with a new normal, one marked by unexpected delays, livestreams and N95s as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year.

"We need to keep our staff healthy so we can serve families the way they deserve to be handled," said Shannon Etzweiler of Etzweiler Funeral Home.

The balancing act between serving families to the fullest capacity and keeping staff members healthy is a tricky one to manage — and as a result can cause delays. Delays are a routine occurrence now, whether it be the family's own choice — due, for example, to entire families getting sick — or a consequence of the specified cemetery being unavailable due to their own backlogs and staffing shortages.

"We record our livestream services for those unable to come if the family requests that," Etzweiler said, adding that wasn't available before March 2020. “I think you find that people out of town are not traveling as much, so the family requests that."

Despite the recent spike in COVID deaths, Etzweiler said the demand has never become overwhelming. Rather, it's become a steady drumbeat of activity.

>> Please consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.

Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors pivoted to having more funerals outdoors, in large tents and recorded live. Al Kuhner said the pandemic required staff to think outside the box.

With four funeral home locations, five cemeteries and several cremation service options, Kuhner said he is fortunate to have the available space to cater to a family's needs.

This doesn't change that some families just aren't ready to plan a funeral service with concerns over the pandemic, though.

A lot of York County families often put off the funeral services, resulting in greater stress and struggles because they didn't have the opportunity to grieve.

Kuhner described it as being in "limbo" until the family could finally go through the mourning process. But the reality with death is if you wait too long to host a service, the initial impact of the loss fades.

"When we learn about a death, people go on with their lives. So when a service occurs a little time later, those people don't attend," Kuhner said. "We're seeing much less attendance and the support the family needed, had the service happened in a nearer time frame."

With as many duties as a funeral director may cover, the most important responsibility is being there for the grieving families.

And sometimes, this means helping families with financial assistance.

At Etzweiler Funeral Home, employees are providing families with assistance on how to apply for federal aid. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still taking applications for its COVID-19 funeral assistance program.

Related:COVID-19 funeral expenses: Here's how you can qualify for federal aid

Individuals can receive up to $9,000 per deceased individual and a maximum of $35,000 per application in the event of multiple deaths.

The program, which began last spring, has awarded $1.6 billion in funding to families.

In York County, 390 applicants have so far been approved for this program. A total dollar amount was not made available.

"We always say try and apply, and you never know," Etzweiler said. “It's worth it to try."

More: 'Dangerous step backwards' as borough repeals LGBTQ anti-discrimination law

More: Secrets of the catacombs: What's underneath York's First Presbyterian Church?

More: Buying a home in a pandemic? 'You have to be extremely impulsive'

Etzweiler Funeral Home gives families the choice to request mask-wearing at their loved one's funeral. If a family does request masks, funeral home employees will post visual markers and add the information to the obituary.

Additionally, when a staff member performs a removal or an embalming of someone who has died of COVID, they will use personal protective equipment, which includes gowns, gloves and N95 face masks, Etzweiler said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.