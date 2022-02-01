York County receives $700K to restore creeks

York County is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for two watershed restoration projects.

Thanks to the Department of Environmental Protection's Growing Greener grants, the York County Rail Trail Authority and the York County Preservation District are among 13 such projects around the state to receive funding.

The York County Rail Trail is receiving $135,000 for its Oil Creek floodplain restoration design and permitting, while the York County Conservation District is receiving $563,365 for Phase 2 of its West Branch Codorus Creek stream restoration.

Both of the creeks involved are in the western part of York County.

“These bodies of water flow through valued farmland in our area, serving as a vital water supply for food production,” Reps. Seth Grove, R-Dover Township, and Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, said in a statement. “We thank DEP for recognizing the importance of properly maintaining Oil Creek and the west branch of the Codorus Creek.”

