York City reaches agreement on wastewater plant sale

York City has reached an agreement with parties concerned about the impending sale of the city's wastewater plant to the Pennsylvania-American Water Company.

The agreement, which will be subject to the approval of the state Public Utilities Commission, would see PA American Water purchase the system for $235 million.

"The agreement protects the interests of City and suburban sewer users alike," York City Mayor Michael Helfrich said Tuesday. "It is our hope that, together, we can bring this sale to PUC approval and conclusion for the benefit of the City and the entire York region.”

The 15 page agreement is signed by legal counsel for the City of York, the Office of Small Business Advocate, the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, the York Water Company and the five municipalities that had protested the wastewater sale.

Those municipalities are Manchester Township, North York Borough, Spring Garden Township, West Manchester Township and York Township which constitute the York Area Regional Sewer Authority.

Their concerns included possible rate hikes that would be passed along to residents.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.