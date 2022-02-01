Primanti Bros. expands in York County: 'You wanted us... you got us'

Pittsburgh's landmark chain Primanti Bros. is once again bringing its savory sandwich to York County.

The restaurant chain announced a new location will be coming to Hanover this summer at 100 Eisenhower Drive. It's the second Primanti Bros. in York County; the first one being at 2151 S. Queen St. in York Township.

The newest location is estimated to create about 80 jobs for residents, according to Adam Golomb, president of Primanti Bros.

“You wanted us, Hanover, and you got us,” Golomb said, in a written statement. “Primanti Bros. is known for great food and a great time with great service. There’s no place like us and we look forward to bringing the Primanti Bros. experience here.”

The 89-year-old restaurant chain is notable for its "Almost Famous" sandwich — piled high with grilled meat, melted cheese, French fries, cole slaw and two tomato slices — squeezed between two slabs of thick-sliced Italian bread.

The Hanover location will serve a full offering of traditional American favorites, such as burgers, wings and pizza. The restaurant will also feature a stainless steel-topped bar with a full selection of craft and domestic beers, as well as liquor and signature cocktails.

