COVID cases are dropping at York County Prison — but are they really?

The number of COVID-positive inmates at York County Prison appears to be dropping based on official numbers.

But allegations raised by the inmates themselves leave room for doubt.

On Monday, the prison reported that just 22 out of 909 current inmates tested positive for coronavirus, continuing a steady decline over the last two weeks.

Inmates, however, told The York Dispatch that a shortage of tests resulted in many being presumed to have been exposed to the virus. That, in turn, meant that their access to lawyers, rehabilitation classes and other activities was restricted.

Prison officials did not respond to requests for comment to clarify the status of COVID testing in the prison. Instead, they issued a statement responding to the inmates' larger allegations, as reported by the Dispatch.

“York County takes the safety and security of our staff and the inmates at York County Prison very seriously," the statement says.

Prisoners and their families repeatedly criticized both the facility's COVID-19 protocols, noting that many staff members refuse to wear masks, and the practice of whole housing units facing restrictions in their activities and movements.

Rather than address these concerns and outline a specific response, the county's statement rebukes the prisoners for not following the county's internal complaint process.

"The prison handbook outlines a process by which inmates can raise concerns with the administration and we encourage inmates and their families to read and use it," according to the statement. "The prison has, and continues to work with the courts and its medical provider to coordinate best practices for the health and safety of all involved during the pandemic.”

Monday's COVID figures — if they reflect the true scope of the outbreak rather than the prison's current testing capacity — mean that 2.4% of inmates are infected with the disease.

York County Prison has been on a modified lockdown since the week of Thanksgiving, when cases began to skyrocket. At its peak, the prison had 140 inmates sick with the disease.

Prison officials steadfastly refused to provide information about COVID-19 cases among staff members, citing privacy concerns. The state Department of Corrections and many other counties statewide have made such figures public.

