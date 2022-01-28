Indian Rock Dam, saving York County from 80 years of floods, gets an upgrade

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP — Fifty-five million dollars.

That's how much money in estimated flood damages York County has been spared by Indian Rock Dam. But you'd scarcely notice the 80-year-old structure — let alone appreciate the role it plays — as you're driving over it.

That's because Indian Rock Dam is hardly a conventional dam. It's a "dry dam," meaning it only holds water during significant flood events.

"It's a fairly unique thing," said Cynthia Mitchell of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during a recent visit.

The dam, built in the wake of a 1933 flood that inundated York City and the surrounding communities, controls water that flows from the west branch of Codorus Creek into the main branch. It was completed in 1942.

It'll soon undergo major renovation work — paid for with $1 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was announced late last week — to upgrade the series of levees and flood walls. That also includes the removal of debris and sediment from the intake of the wall and vegetation farther up the channel.

Steve Young, 60, has been working at the dam in some capacity for nearly half its lifetime — and much of his own. First hired 38 years ago, he's been the head dam operator for 11 years.

"At that time it was just a temporary position, and I took that position, and 38 years later I’m still here," he said, noting that he even lived on-site in the house near the floodgates for a decade.

Initially described by skeptical locals as a $5 million "boondoggle" — the dam's construction employed some 4,000 workers and went on for nearly seven years — the dam's 20-ton floodgates soon became an integral part of the region's flood control system. In 1946, when the creek rose 30 feet up the side of the dam, newspaper reports credited the structure with staving off a repeat of the disastrous 1933 flood.

It similarly held back an estimated 9.1 billion gallons of water during the intense flooding from Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.

Back then, then-President County Commissioner Charles Stein exclaimed: "It did a job!"

And the dam keeps doing it.

Its three floodgates work to restrict water flow in the event of a flood. Once the Codorus Creek reaches 4 feet, tripping a sensor at Zinns Quarry, those gates close, preventing the water from advancing downstream toward residential communities and York City center.

"We have a variety of people that we contact," Young said. "Townships, emergency management people around York, both upstream and down, because we close roads upstream."

Mitchell said the whole operation is built on a network of partnerships.

"We don't operate in a bubble," she said. "Between us, other emergency services and support from our district in Baltimore. We've got water control folks, we've got engineers that will come down in high water events."

The last high-water event for Indian Rock Dam was in September, which saw four roads closed upstream.

"It's very important for the city of York and the surrounding townships and municipalities," Young said. "If we're going to maintain the project to its original design, it's very important. Along with Indian Rock Dam, the Codorus Creek project has to be maintained as well."

Young said he's enjoyed his time at Indian Rock Dam.

"It seems like it's gone fast."

