Buying a home in a pandemic? 'You have to be extremely impulsive'

Kelsey and Ryan Pedmo were mere weeks away from closing on a home in Red Lion back in early 2020.

Then COVID-19 swept in and changed everything.

In addition to the uncertainty of buying a home amid a global pandemic, suddenly the couple faced higher credit minimums and appraisal costs. Plus, their lender failed to lock in an interest rate before closing. After all that, the Pedmos were forced to cut their losses.

“It was devastating," Kelsey Pedmo said. “We basically had to regroup and start all over."

Flash forward two years later: Kelsey and Ryan successfully closed on their new home — an 1,800-square-foot duplex in the Spring Grove School District.

But just because they're breathing a sigh of relief now doesn't mean the road leading up to that point was any less painful. The realities of homebuying are far more complicated and often put a lot of strain on young families.

The Pedmos, for example, were forced to offer well above asking price — and quickly — as the fast-paced, competitive market made it essential to pounce on a dream home before other offers streamed in.

“You have to be extremely impulsive about a major life-changing decision — which I think can backfire on a lot of families," Ryan Pedmo said.

Market soared last year: The housing market in York County soared in 2021 with record-breaking figures. In all, 7,346 homes were sold — a 10% increase in home sales compared with 2020, according to statistics provided by the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

How does this bode for buyers and sellers in 2022?

Keller Williams Realtor Katie Klenk thinks of the market like a pendulum.

"A good market is level on both sides — but right now it's this teeter-totter," Klenk said. "I want it to level off, because then I don't have to scramble and see if my clients are available 12 hours after a house comes onto the market."

The state of the housing market in the United States has been the same story: a lack of inventory.

And it's not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2008 housing crash proved more than a decade later to still affect the economy. After the recession, builders stopped new construction, she said.

Yet, the population continued to increase.

Inventory is key: The market truly won't level off until more inventory is added. And with the new year, Klenk hopes this to be the case.

"We're only starting to see a number of houses coming back to where it should have been in 2008," she said.

This shouldn't discourage or intimidate first-time buyers, however, Klenk said.

“In this market, we have to move very quickly," she said. "Right now, we might not be able to find your perfect house, but I'd rather get you into a house so your kids can be in the district, make some equity and then continue looking for that perfect house."

For Kelsey and Ryan Pedmo, they knew they wouldn't find their dream home. So instead, they prioritized what was most important to them.

“Everything will change in time, so you have to figure out what you need and your priorities," Ryan Pedmo said, adding that for them finding the right school district for their kids was the most important.

Bad experience with lenders: Throughout their two-year process of finding a home, both Kelsey and Ryan said their lender experience was a "nightmare."

For their Red Lion home in 2020, the Pedmos said their lender didn't lock in their interest rate. When the market was rattled by the pandemic, the family suddenly found itself no longer eligible for its mortgage.

Their lender nightmares don't end there, however.

A different lender quit on Kelsey and Ryan Pedmo weeks before they were set to close on their current house near Abbottstown, Adams County.

Appraisal companies, too, are facing issues. A backlog of appraisal applications due to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic have dragged out the buying process.

Through all of these challenges, Klenk said the best advice she could give to buyers is research. Understanding the process — and choosing a knowledgeable Realtor to guide them through it — is essential, she said.

“There are so many people out there that think just because they bought or sold 10 years ago, that process is the same," she said. "Things change drastically and will continue doing so."

