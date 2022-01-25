PennDOT to hold public hearing on Eisenhower Drive project

A public hearing on a PennDOT project that will affect York and Adams counties has been set for February.

The Eisenhower Drive Extension Project will be discussed at a Feb. 23 public hearing at the Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, 5865 Hanover Road in Conewago Township, Adams County.

"The Eisenhower Drive Extension project is again active after a long pause due to COVID-19 restrictions," the PennDOT website on the project reads.

The public hearing will be on the Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section Evaluation documents for the project, which would extend Eisenhower Drive through Conewago Township to Hanover Road, west of McSherrystown.

The hearing will be held by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Baltimore District. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the hearing starts at 6 p.m.

Public review for the project is open through March 10.

Three options are available to present testimony at the hearing:

Public testimony will be taken in the main auditorium with a stenographer. To give public testimony, register ahead of time at www.eisenhowerdriveextension.com/ or by calling Rose Riese with Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc. at 717-741-6262.

If individuals would like to give their testimony privately, they will be allowed to do so in a private hearing room with a stenographer between 6 and 8 p.m. without prior registration.

Written testimony can be brought to the hearing and deposited in a comment box, submitted via the project's website or mailed to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc. at 220 St. Charles Way, Suite 200, York, PA 17402 Attn: Neil Beach.

The public may provide testimony through March 10. Individuals providing public or private oral testimony will be allowed up to five minutes each. All testimony at the hearing and written comments received throughout the 45-day public comment period will become a part of the official project record.

The Eisenhower Drive project has been considered since 1997, when a Hanover transportation study included it among several other projects. While it was initially explored in 2005, funding constraints meant the project was put on hold until 2014, when PennDOT reinitiated plans for the area.

