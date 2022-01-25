'Dangerous step backwards' as borough repeals LGBTQ anti-discrimination law

Chambersburg just became the first municipality in Pennsylvania to repeal a local LGBTQ anti-discrimination ordinance.

The borough council's move not only marked what several Democratic lawmakers described as a "dangerous step backward" for residents of the Franklin County community, but raised the specter that other strides could be reversed.

"The community is not asking for special consideration, we're demanding equal treatment under the law," said Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center. “We do not receive that — despite being fellow human beings and Americans.”

The 7-3 vote by the Republican majority Monday night reversed protections put in place less than a year ago by a then-Democratic majority. It repeals chapter 55 the borough's code, which extended protections for LGBTQ residents in employment, housing and public accommodations.

“This issue should not be politicized — it’s an issue of justice and having equal protection for everybody in our community," Alice Elia, a Democrat and former Chambersburg borough council president, told PennLive. "It shouldn’t be a political or a Democratic or Republican issue. This should be something we are all concerned about.”

On Monday night, borough council vice president Bill Everly said he doesn't understand why the borough needs to have special protections for the LGBTQ community.

"I think by creating special protections for people, we open the door for other protections for other people." he said. "I think we need to come together and not divide us. I think this would divide us.”

Taliaferro dismissed the assumption that anti-discrimination laws create "special protections."

“We really hoped that council would see the light of day," he said. "It doesn't hurt anyone to be listed as protected under the law."

Discrimination can happen anywhere — and often goes unreported.

Without protections, Taliaferro said that reporting cases of discrimination only puts a target on the person's back.

And, by voting to revoke protections in Chambersburg, with it toppled the human relations commission that would be in charge of investigating and addressing cases of discrimination.

There are no statewide protections for people based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity was illegal, based on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But that ruling left a great deal of room for discrimination in other areas of the law, and enforcement is difficult.

Gov. Tom Wolf extended employment protections to state employees and contractors in 2016 and dozens of municipalities — including, until Monday, Chambersburg — have done the same. In York City, an anti-discrimination law was enacted back in the 1990s, Taliaferro said.

Monday night's meeting saw a packed crowd, with dozens speaking against the board's decision to rescind the ordinance.

“Why do you hate my community? Because that’s what this is about. It’s about hatred. And before we came out of the closet, we lived with you. We heard how you talked about us," said Shannon Brown during the meeting. "I grew up with aunts, uncles and cousins who said people like me should be shot, killed, put out on a raft somewhere — that AIDS was God’s answer to us."

Council member Elia, too, said having the ordinance was important because when people go to the state Human Relations Commission with a complaint, the ordinance would give them a local law to point to that indicates that discrimination is not allowed in that community.

“It made an important statement about who we are as a community,” Elia said. “It saddens me to think that we would be dialing back on that and telling people in our community that they are not worthy of equal protections.”

Council President Allen Coffman, however, said the ordinance was nothing more than a piece of paper without legal standing.

“I don’t see that there is any protection in it. Their protection in my mind is with the Constitution, United States and also the constitution in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Coffman, a Rep. “It doesn’t lie in this ordinance that was passed.”

Taliaferro said despite Chambersburg's decision, he will continue working to ratify an anti-discrimination law on both the state and federal levels.

“We would very much like to see the passage of the equality act at the federal level," he said. "And to ensure that happens, we ask every member of the community, every member of the LGBTQIA community and every ally to call our lawmakers."

On Tuesday, several lawmakers and co-chairs of the LGBTQ+ Caucus condemned the actions of Chambersburg borough council.

Democratic state representatives Dan Frankel, of Allegheny County; Brian Sims, of Philadelphia; and Sen. Katie Muth, of Montgomery County; wrote that the vote is a "dangerous step backwards" that puts LGBTQ Pennsylvanians in an extremely vulnerable position.

“While many localities have made headway in enacting local ordinances to prohibit discrimination, 65% of Pennsylvania’s population still lives in a municipality with no protections," they said. "Pennsylvanians know that legal discrimination is immoral and that it harms this commonwealth economically."

