Steve Ulrich leaves York County elections office for a new job

After a short and controversial run as York County's elections director, Steve Ulrich has left for for a new job as managing editor of a politics blog.

"Much has been written about the general election, but its lasting effect on me was that I wanted to be able to provide facts to people," Ulrich said, in a post titled "My Promise to You" on PoliticsPA.com.

Ulrich did not mention the 2021 primary election, when his office came under fire after several polling places ran out of ballots. In the wake of that election, Ulrich was demoted to deputy director of voter registration and technology, while fellow deputy director Anne Mendoza oversaw elections operations and support.

Mendoza confirmed Monday that Ulrich had left the office and that his last day was Friday. She referred all other questions to the county commissioners, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September, Ulrich said he was sticking around.

"I'm planning to stay on and do the best job possible for as long as I can," Ulrich said, after his demotion.

In that introductory post, Ulrich mentions his time as the elections director in York County after he was hired in 2020.

"One of the two major parties in the county called for my resignation on my first day. Welcome to public service!"

In a brief interview Monday, county spokesman Ted Czech said county policy was not to comment on personnel issues.

York County began searching for a new elections director in September. Now, that search takes on a bit more urgency — with a little over 100 days before the May 17 primary election.

