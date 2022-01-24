Central Pa. borough council's vote could revoke LGBTQ protections

A borough in Franklin County could vote to repeal LGBTQ anti-discrimination safeguards — only months after it ratified the protections in the first place.

Chambersburg Borough Council has plans to vote Monday night to repeal chapter 55 the borough's code — which focuses on nondiscrimination and the human relations commission — entirely, according to a public agenda.

The ordinance, which extended protections against discrimination to gay, transgender or genderqueer people in employment, housing and public accommodations, was passed in October by the then-Democratic majority council, as reported by PennLive.

According to PennLive, advocates for the ordinance attribute the newly installed conservative majority of council for cause of repealing the ordinance.

“This issue should not be politicized — it’s an issue of justice and having equal protection for everybody in our community," Alice Elia, a Democrat and former Chambersburg borough council president, told PennLive. "It shouldn’t be a political or a Democratic or Republican issue. This should be something we are all concerned about.”

The newly installed borough council president Allen Coffman told PennLive his stance on why he is in opposition.

“People we talked to when we were campaigning did not like this ordinance at all," the Republican said. "I don’t know what the vote will be, but I have a pretty good idea.”

The meeting is planned for 7 p.m. on the first floor of Council Hall, inside the Utility Addition Building, at 100 South Second Street. Attendees can enter through the rear parking lot or the Queen Street entrance.

Any person who needs an accommodation in order to gain access to or participate in the meetings should call (717) 251-2437 (TDD 261-3227) prior to the meeting they desire to attend.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.