Crews on the scene of structure fire in York City

Firefighters are at the scene of a high risk structure fire in York City, according to York County 911.

Crews were first dispatched to the blaze at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Lincoln Street — near the intersections of Bare and North Pershing avenues.

Crews from the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Service were still at the scene as of noon, according to 911. The Red Cross has also been dispatched to the fire.

The coroner was not called, 911 confirmed.

