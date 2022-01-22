York City interior property inspections temporarily suspended

York City has temporarily suspended its interior property inspections due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

"Only those complaints that are determined to involve immediate life safety hazards will be inspected," the release reads. "A staff member will reach out to property owners to reschedule tenant occupied inspections."

If there are other complaints, they will be addressed via calls to the property owner and followed up on once the current emergency is over.

For life safety inspections, only one person may accompany the inspector and they must wear a mask and social distance. Residents must go to another area of the dwelling or structure during the inspection.

"If the property representative or complainant refuses to wear a mask or maintain social distancing our inspectors will not enter the premises and the inspection will be rescheduled," the release reads.

