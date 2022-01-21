Want to be a part of history? Yorktowne Hotel asks public to fill its time capsule

Want to contribute something that will be a part of history?

As the Yorktowne Hotel continues its long-awaited renovation, the York County Economic Alliance is seeking items to put into a time capsule.

"This time capsule was originally found at the hotel during revitalization, and once filled again, will be placed inside the hotel," a YCEA press release reads.

Meanwhile, the renovation continues at the nearly 100 year old hotel and is still on track to be completed in 2022.

"Interior reconstruction is moving along at a rapid pace with the anticipated re-opening still for later this year," YCEA Director of Strategic Development Kim Hogeman said.

A soft opening and subsequent grand opening is planned for late summer or early fall. Hogeman said they're hoping to announce the hiring of a General Manager and a Director of Sales in the coming weeks.

The completion of the renovation has been a long time coming. Originally anticipated for fall 2019, the project was delayed several times and increased in price to $54 million, an increase of 170% from its original cost estimate of $20 million.

Applicants for the time capsule should fill out this form by Feb. 28. Items should be non perishable and have a connection to the Yorktowne Hotel. For more information, email YCEA Project Manager Matthew Sechrist at msechrist@downtownyorkpa.com.

