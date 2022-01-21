Solar farm proposal could power 12,000 homes — but it's drawn opposition from neighbors

A nearly 700-acre solar farm could be coming to Dover Township — but the proposal has drawn significant opposition from neighbors.

The project, which has been in the works for years, will require a special use exemption from the township's zoning board in order to use agricultural land. But the board, responding to well-attended public comment periods, has delayed a final vote.

Project manager Brittany Staszak, of Enel Green Power, said the firm's already gained the necessary easements from 11 landowners where the solar farm would be built.

According Enel, the proposal would create 75 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power 12,000 homes for a year and prevent 80,000 tons worth of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

The benefits of the solar farm go beyond the providing of green energy, Staszak said, with the project also expected to bring in tax revenue over time.

Responses to the project have been mixed. While some nearby residents support the solar farm, others raised concern about the loss of open space or the creation of an eyesore in the middle of the township.

"We tend to view this as an important opportunity to share more facts and help inform the community about the benefits of solar energy, and really give folks here a platform to have their questions addressed and answered," Staszak said. "So it's as much of an educational opportunity for the community as it is for us to understand the concerns of folks who are lifetime residents of Dover Township and York County."

The Zoning Board's next meeting is Feb. 16.

If the special use exemption is approved, the project would then need approval of its Land Development Plan by the Dover Planning Commission. Unlike the current conceptual plan before the Zoning Board, that plan would have more specifics about the design of the solar project.

If approved, the solar project would be completed and running by late 2023, Staszak said. That's also when a similar 550 acre solar project in Strinestown would be completed.

