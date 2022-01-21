Secret of the catacombs: What's underneath York's First Presbyterian Church?

At first glance, the basement of First Presbyterian Church in York appears fairly ordinary: a dimly lit corridor housing nothing but pipes, an HVAC unit and several footstones.

But a tiny, wooden ladder leads to an opening in the church's 18th-century brick wall. Those brave enough to squeeze past the dusty, dark and clammy passageway will find something not often seen.

Two white stone tombs.

It wasn't until 2011, when archivist Cindy Lobach climbed up to see for herself, that she discovered her curiosity had led to a much bigger story.

“Nobody really knew (the tombs) were there or that they had inscriptions on them," she said, "until I crawled in there.”

A family of five: George and Martha Irwin are buried there in a doublewide tomb beside their three children, Robert, William and Mary.

For almost 160 years, nobody really knew much about the Irwin family — or even that they were buried in the basement of First Presbyterian in York City.

“I’m a genealogist — and I spend hours and hours and hours tracing back family members,” Lobach said. “To me, it’s important what the person was. How did they serve the church?”

She started looking into the family's history. Her research would ultimately lead to a 400-page book about the inhabitants of the churchyard and the catacombs.

To start, however, her only clue was a plaque on the side of the church that read "Within are the tombs of George Irwin and Martha, his wife."

With a trusty flashlight, tools for text rubbings and some Indiana Jones music playing in the background — courtesy of her son — Lobach ventured into the catacombs. And to her surprise, she found some basic information to help further her cause.

Birth and death dates were all she needed.

"I feel totally lucky to be able to be the person who came down here and did these rubbings and now can tell others about it," she said.

Initially, the Irwin family members were placed in tombs outside in the cemetery when the original First Presbyterian Church was built in 1792.

In 1860, however, a church expansion called for the relocation of some headstones. The Irwin tombs, however, were so heavy they couldn't be moved.

So, contractors simply built the new church on the foundation of the tombs — and left them hidden for over 160 years.

Enter Lobach.

“The people are the church,” Lobach said. “It’s not the building. It’s not the organ. It’s not the stained glass — it’s the people and what they did.”

As it turned out, George Irwin played an important role in the First Presbyterian Church and the greater York County community. He was one of first few worshippers who helped purchase the land — acquired from two grandsons of William Penn — where the church now sits.

Additionally, he owned “Irwin’s Corner,” a little general store in York City. George Irwin served in the Revolutionary War and sat underneath the sycamore trees talking with George Washington on his property, Lobach said.

"If you don't discover it, years and years from now nobody's going to know these stories unless they're published and written down now and shared now," Lobach said. "So then in 200 years hopefully somebody will still know about this — which otherwise maybe they wouldn't."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.