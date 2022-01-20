'Superload' continues journey across Pennsylvania, crawling along at 30 mph

A truck hauling a massive fuel tank — dubbed the superload — will continue its long, slow march across Pennsylvania after being delayed due to snowy weather.

The superload is a 213-foot long, 294-ton load is a fuel tank that had been used as part of a D1G Prototype reactor for the U.S. Navy at the Kenneth A. Kesselring site in West Milton, N.Y.. According to PennDOT, the load — which set out on Jan. 12 — requires two lanes of traffic as it traverses 400 miles of the state's roadways, going roughly 30 mph all the way.

Once the journey is complete, the tank will be taken apart and recycled at its final destination, Wampum, Pa., in the northeast corner of the state. The superload will travel through 16 counties, including stretches of interstates 80 and 81.

Much of the transportation will happen overnight, according to PennDOT, which warmed drivers to remain alert for the slow-moving load.

Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota is transporting the load. The travel plan involves 16 counties and features ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles.

Department updates on the superload’s travel can be followed on social media with the #PAsuperload22 hashtag. You can follow its route here: https://gis.penndot.gov/AprasGIS/default.aspx?appId=H511539206

For more information on traffic conditions, visit 511PA.com. Free and available 24 hours a day, the site provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to over 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone app or by calling 5-1-1.

