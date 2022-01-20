Nearly 9% of York County Prison inmates had COVID this week

York County Prison continues to see high COVID rates as the county enters its third year dealing with the pandemic.

Of 928 inmates, 79 — or 8.5% — had COVID as of Thursday, according to Warden Adam Ogle. That's a reduction from Tuesday, when 105 inmates out of 928 had COVID.

The warden refused to disclose how many prison employees have COVID.

The prison, along with the rest of the county, has been dealing with increased COVID rates as variants including omicron spread.

The prison locked down during Thanksgiving week last year as rates rose, with the highest case count at one time reported to be 140 inmates.

Since then, the prison has modified its lockdown to allow housing units that are considered "clean," where all inmates have tested negative twice, to conduct normal activities.

Inmates who test positive stay in a quarantined unit for 14 days from the onset of their symptoms. Their travel is limited to what is considered essential, such as medical visits that must be conducted outside of the prison, court-related matters that cannot be resolved at the prison and releases.

Ogle would not comment about the advice the prison has been getting from its primary medical provider, PrimeCare. He also would not comment on whether another full lockdown was possible or if the situation might necessitate seeking outside help.

