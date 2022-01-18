Student loan company to move into former Think Loud building

A student loan company will relocate its corporate headquarters to the former Think Loud building in downtown York City following its sale to new owners last month.

The alternative rock band Live previously turned the four-story building into a recording studio and home base for various business ventures. Plans to transform the area into a hub of innovation later disintegrated into legal wrangling and, eventually, bankruptcy.

A Delaware entity called Invictus One purchased the four-story building from Kinsley Construction for $6 million in a deal that closed Dec. 21, according to local tax parcel records.

Now, the building at 210 York Street will serve as the headquarters of the Carlisle-based Campus Door, a third-party loan organization that processes loans for banks and credit union. The company currently employs over 100 people.

Campus Door CEO Steve Winnie said the company was drawn to York because of downtown amenities, access to major markets and proximity to several nearby colleges.

"York College has a large computer science program and communications and a lot of students are looking for summer work, so it's a really good fit for us and our business model," he said.

YCEA President and CEO Kevin Schreiber said he was elated by Campus Door choosing to relocate to York, noting the latest announcement follows the relocation of an HVAC company, Mobile Climate Control, to the area.

"All of this reminds us that despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought forth in these past few years, of which there are many, there are also many moments of silver linings among the very dark clouds," he said. "And it is entirely appropriate today to pause and to celebrate the silver linings."

Schreiber said the YCEA had been working with Campus Door for over 14 months to find the right place for their corporate headquarters.

The company is leasing the second floor from owners Invictus One. While it's still unknown who is behind Invictus One, or what other businesses could be relocating to the building, the company did issue a statement in a YCEA press release welcoming Campus Door to York.

Invictus One registered in Delaware as a limited liability company last October, a couple months before the sale of the Think Loud building, according to public records.

Kinsley took ownership of the structure after winning a nearly $14 million judgment in a civil lawsuit against the previous owner, 120 York LLC, in 2020. That company was tied to two others, Think Loud Development and United Fiber and Data, and all were affiliated with members of band Live.

Winnie said Campus Door is currently working under a hybrid model due to COVID. The company plans to have more in-person events as the year continues, he said, and will hire locally as much as possible.

"Every summer, we add in the summer months when student loan application is high," he said.

