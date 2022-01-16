Snow emergencies declared in some parts of York County

Staff report

Some municipalities in York County are declaring snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm that is supposed to hit the area Sunday afternoon.

All school districts in York County had already planned to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Here are the emergency declarations we've seen so far:

North York: Snow emergency in effect from 3:30 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday. Residents must remove parked vehicles from the street or they will be ticketed and towed.

Cars can be parked in the parking lots at Publicworks (the former fire company); borough hall; church lots at Sixth Avenue and Duke Street and at East 10th Avenue and Beaver Street; Harley-Davidson, 11th Avenue and Duke Street; and York Learning Center, Sixth Avenue, near the guiderail.

Snow and ice must be removed from walkways within 24 hours.

Loganville: Snow emergency in effect from noon Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday. All parked vehicles must be removed from the streets, and residents are asked to limit travel to essential trips and emergencies.