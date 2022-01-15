HVAC manufacturer to relocate to York County, creating 117 jobs

Modern Climate Control, which manufactures HVAC systems for commercial vehicles, is consolidating its U.S. operations in York County, a move that's set to create 117 new full-time jobs over the next three years.

“I commend Mobile Climate Control for choosing to move their U.S. operations and headquarters to the commonwealth,” Governor Tom Wolf said, in a release. “My administration will continue investing in businesses that want to relocate here and create good jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

The new 220,000-square-foot facility, currently being constructed at 400 South Salem Road, York, will merge all of Mobile Climate Control's operations. That includes a production facility in Goshen, Indiana, an engineering and prototyping facility in Syracuse, New York and an aftermarket warehouse, customer service, engineering and testing facility in York.

Mobile Climate Control anticipates the facility will be operational in April. The company produces HVAC systems for buses of all kinds, including shuttles, tour buses and school buses.

“The opportunity to bring our entire U.S. operation under one roof brings us key business synergies and Pennsylvania’s reputation as a hard-working manufacturing culture will ensure that our bus HVAC-R business remains competitive for years to come,” said Stephen Preisler, the company's vice president of U.S. operations.

The company received a $250,000 Pennsylvania First grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, as well as a $150,000 workforce development grant to train employees. They plan to retain 48 existing jobs along with the creation of 117 new ones.

“Mobile Climate Control’s decision to add manufacturing services to its York offerings is a testament to York County’s position as a manufacturing powerhouse," York County Economic Alliance President and CEO Kevin Schreiber said, in a written statement.

