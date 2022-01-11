York City seeks comment on comprehensive plan

York City is seeking comment from its citizens on the upcoming comprehensive plan.

"This is your opportunity for reviewing and commenting on this document before we move into a formal final public comment period," York City planner Mike Pritchard said. "If you haven't checked in, this is a great opportunity to do so."

Pritchard said the overarching goals of the plan are to build a sustainable city for future generations, to create prosperous and welcoming neighborhoods and to have safe and healthy residents.

During a December meeting, he said a number of steps still must be completed before a draft comprehensive plan can be filed. That includes holding a workshop with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow on the goal of "Challenging York's reputation as an unsafe place," which has yet to be scheduled.

The 51 page comprehensive plan is available on a Google drive at this link or at the City of York Planning Office, 101 South George St.

No deadline was given for public comment.

