2022 taxes in York County: How did your municipality fare?

With a new year comes an annual tradition: the budget crunch.

How have some of York County's larger municipalities fared? Here's a look at how 2022 will hit your wallet.

Homeowners will see their first countywide tax hike since 2017 — after York County commissioners approved a 1-mill rate increase earlier in December. The average York County homeowner with a property assessment of $135,105 currently pays a $797.12 tax bill. The approved tax increase means they would pay an additional $135.11 next year.

The $668 million budget deal came with a "slightly lower-than-expected" tax increase as a result of county employee and department heads reconfiguring expenses, said President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

"The county spent a lot of time looking at other areas where we could curtail some expenses," Wheeler said in December.

Aside from a countywide increase, several key municipalities managed to prevent a tax increase. The breakdown is as follows:

Springettsbury Township will remain at 1.7 mills

Dover Township will remain at 1.3 mills

West Manchester Township will remain at 1.75 mills

Hellam Township will remain at 2.4 mills

York Township will remain at 1.24 mills

Manchester township will remain at 1 mills

West York borough will remain at 1.75 mills

As part of its 2022 budget, West York borough eliminated its per capita tax for borough residents. The municipality, like several others, avoided a tax hike thanks in part to federal American Rescue Plan funding.

York City will also not see a tax increase, although the budget itself was subject to last-minute wrangling between City Council and Mayor Michael Helfrich.

The city's $95.6 million budget initially included over $6.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. Council voted to strip a portion of that funding — leading to Helfrich's veto.

For a full breakdown of York County's 72 municipalities and the millage rates of each, visit https://yorkcountypa.gov/property-taxes/assessment-and-tax-claim-office/assessment-information/millage-rates.html.

