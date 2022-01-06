'His actions are treasonous': Protesters target Scott Perry on Jan. 6

"This is what democracy looks like!"

That was the message protesters delivered outside U.S. Rep. Scott Perry's West Manchester Township office on Thursday, the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The far right congressman is the subject of intense scrutiny for his alleged role in boosting former President Donald Trump's false election fraud claims. The bipartisan House commission investigating the insurrection has asked to interview Perry, who rebuffed the request.

"This is not a holiday," said York City resident Marta Peck, 74, who helped organize the protest at the district office, which was closed for the day. "This man is not fit to hold office. He does not represent us."

Want to stay updated on York County? Please subscribe to support local journalism.

Roughly 30 people attended the noon protest, one of more than 275 similar events across the country in observance of the U.S. Capitol attack.

A year ago Thursday, a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results. The insurrection resulted in five deaths, more than 100 injuries and a slew of arrests and convictions.

"Today is a day to remember. We can be sad, we can be angry, but one thing we're not going to do is go away," said Daniel Alvalle, director of CASA Pennsylvania, an immigrant advocacy organization.

One person said she became a citizen so that she could exercise her right to vote.

"The attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 is what made me decide that my voice should join the millions of voices in the United States," Evelyn Blanco, 31, said through a translator. "Enough of the attack on democracy and intimidation through violence."

MORE: 'Subverting Justice': Senate report shines light on Scott Perry's role in Trump's failed power grab

Perry, she said, does not represent the people of the 10th District.

"It's really important to me that my voice be heard because at first, I was scared, but I wasn't going to allow that to terrify me," she said. "I used that as a motive to push me to become a citizen and vote so that these things don't happen again."

For another, the events of Jan. 6 were deeply personal: Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El said his cousin is a Capitol police officer who was attacked that day.

"He told me that they had him on the ground and other officers had to grab him by his bulletproof vest and drag him free from the crowd that was beating him," he said.

MORE: ‘This is a war’: Doug Mastriano's ties to election deniers and the Jan. 6 insurrection

Smith-Wade-El said his mother, father, grandparents and the families of those who fought for the vote had fought too hard to go backward.

"We have an obligation, from Lancaster to York, from Washington, D.C., to California to stand up and reject politicians who can wave away violence," he said.

The protest also included residents of Dillsburg, Perry's hometown.

"We feel that Scott Perry has broken the law and broken the public's confidence," said Deana Weaver, 62. "In every way, we feel he has embarrassed us. He is from our hometown, and we are here to say we are so sorry."

Perry allegedly was involved in a meeting in Arlington, Virginia, with other top Trump allies to discuss how they would attack the 2020 election as being "tainted," even though numerous audits, recounts, reviews and a Department of Justice inquiry have since shown no fraud significant enough to affect the outcome.

MORE: Scott Perry part of top meeting with Trump officials as they plotted to reverse 2020 election: report

According to reporting from The New York Times, that meeting, just days after the 2020 election, included Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign manager Bill Stepien, close adviser Stephen Miller and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

It's the latest in a long line of revelations that Perry — who just hours after the Jan. 6 attack attempted to throw out all of Pennsylvania's votes — was a central figure in Trump's efforts.

A Senate report detailed how Perry had called Richard Donoghue, the former deputy to then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, regarding what he claimed were cases of election fraud in Pennsylvania.

On the call, Perry recommended Jeffrey Clark, former acting assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice's civil division, be given more responsibility in the department's handling of the 2020 election.

Clark would later send an email to Rosen and Donoghue proposing the Justice Department send letters to the leadership of Georgia and other contested states, encouraging them to appoint a different set of electors.

During a contentious Jan. 3 meeting, the report found, Trump mulled replacing Rosen with Clark, who was seen as being more sympathetic to the baseless claims of election fraud than Rosen.

Clark reportedly told officials that he'd participated in the election activities at Perry's request — and that Perry took him to a meeting at the Oval Office on the matter.

On Thursday, another Dillsburg native, 69-year-old Ken Gulden, was blunt in his assessment: "His actions are treasonous."

In addition to the noon protest at Perry's district office, a candlelight vigil was set to be held at the York County Administrative Center on Thursday night.

— Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.