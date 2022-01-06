County has two candidates for elections director, but neither has experience

York County has identified two candidates for the vacant position of elections director., but neither has elections director experience.

"We may have to re-advertise for the position because I'm of the mindset that we should have somebody who has elections director experience," Commissioner Ron Smith said. "We have to go through the process. If we have to re-advertise, that's something we can do in the interim."

Many elections directors have been leaving across the commonwealth since the 2020 election, Smith said.

"I think people have gotten to the realization that this is a tough job and it's continually fluid because, unfortunately, it's continuing to change all the time," Smith said.

The last elections director hired by York County did not have elections experience before being hired. Steve Ulrich was demoted to deputy elections director after the 2021 primary election, when multiple precincts ran out of ballots.

Ulrich, who now serves as deputy director of elections along with Anne Mendoza, was criticized upon his hire for his lack of elections experience.

Interviews with the two identified candidates are expected to be completed over the next few weeks with an eye toward making a hire by the end of the month, more than three months before the May 17 primary election.

"We're going to talk to them, find out about their experience, their history, their interest in the job, their salary range and all the things that come with employment," Commissioner Doug Hoke said.

Hoke said the fact that the candidates do not have elections director experience is something to consider.

"It doesn't give me pause, it just makes me realize that it's going to be difficult to find somebody with experience," Hoke said. "I'm willing to look at the two candidates and see what I think about their qualifications and how they work out in county government."

The county commissioners will conduct the final interviews of the two candidates.

"The Board of Commissioners is committed to continuously improving our election experience for the voters out there," President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said. "Just like last year, this year will be the same thing. We'll look at what works, what doesn't work and how we can improve it."

One challenge unique to this year, Wheeler said, is the legislative redistricting currently going on. Along with the rest of Pennsylvania, York County is watching closely to see the results of that plan.

