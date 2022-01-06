Catacombs and Christmas putz: How you can explore York's historic churches

Ever wondered what's underneath the First Presbyterian Church in York City?

Spoiler alert: Catacombs.

On Sunday, you'll have a chance to see them in person.

It's all part of a holiday tour featuring nine of York's historical churches as planned by the York Twinning Association — a nonprofit with an uncanny tie to Arles, France.

“I think people are going to be really surprised at what's inside some of these churches," said fundraising chair Mary Homsher. “I didn't know the extent of their history."

Typically, the York Twinning Association's annual holiday event — the Twelfth Night Tour — feature homes right in the heart of York City.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Homsher decided to bring aboard churches in order to utilize the larger spaces for social distancing.

“Churches are larger — so people can distance if they don't feel comfortable being so close," she said, adding that those who are not vaccinated should wear masks.

Most churches will have holiday decorations up, in addition to hosting special events for those on the tour.

Trinity United Church of Christ will be bringing in an organist to play during the tour. First Moravian Church, meanwhile, will display a Christmas Putz — a large nativity scene with talking figurines.

The York Twinning Association was founded as an international cultural collaboration between York County and its European "sister city," Arles. With an emphasis on building relationships abroad and sharing cultures, the groups travel to each city. While abroad, members stay in the homes of association members.

In 1981, the nonprofit extended its reach to establish a relationship with Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany. A group from Germany was organizing a trip to York County for 2020, but the visit was canceled because of the pandemic.

A substantial amount of money raised during the holiday tour goes to the association's student exchange program — which is open to all York County high school students over the age of 16.

York Traditions Bank, the largest sponsor of this year's event, originally was going to open its downtown location as a hospitality area for those going on the tour. Recently, however, officials shut down all locations because of COVID-19.

So, instead, the York Twinning Association's hospitality "base" will be at Heidelberg United Church of Christ.

“We're hoping this is a good year and people will be excited," Homsher said.

The tour, slated from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., will begin at Heidelberg UCC, located at 47 W. Philadelphia St., although individuals can start the tour from any point of interest, she added.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online or at Heidelberg UCC on Sunday.

Tickets and the full schedule of the tour can be found by visiting www.yorktwinning.com/.

