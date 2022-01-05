'His sphere of influence was remarkable': Icon in Red Lion community dies at 92

When Red Lion's head football coach Jesse Shay first came aboard the team nine years ago, he was told to sit down and talk with some of Red Lion's most decorated and legendary coaches.

This is how Shay first met Ron "Abe" Fitzkee.

For two hours, Shay simply listened.

“He told me to try to become more than just a football coach," Shay said. “The x’s and o’s are not what's important — what's important is you give back to this community and lead these men and inspire them to lead a life of service."

Fitzkee — a football coach in the 1950s and 1960s known for his then-state record of 37-game consecutive wins and six division titles under his belt — didn't provide Shay with the top strategies for beating other teams or secret trick plays.

Fitzkee, 92, died on Dec. 30.

It would be too easy to pin Fitzkee by his achievements as a truly remarkable football coach. Shay, however, emphasized that people should know he was more than that.

“If we just pigeon-hold him as a football coach, we do an incredible disservice," Shay said. “He had an impact on not just the district — but the community. His sphere of influence was remarkable."

After two decades of leading Red Lion football, Fitzkee switched gears.

He served as principal for 19 years and twice as interim superintendent until he retired in 1986, according to his obituary.

Then, he was a Red Lion borough councilperson, a York County Commissioner and president of the York County Prison board.

Though heavily involved in local politics, Fitzkee never left the sports world. He served as chairman of both the volleyball and golf tournaments with PIAA District III, and as treasurer of the YCIAA, according to his obituary.

It doesn't stop there — Fitzkee also served on several committees dedicated to tackling drug abuse issues, transportation and cleaning the Chesapeake Bay.

"Most people know his football accomplishments," Shay said. “What's important for people to see is he continued to give back after he retired."

One memory that sticks out to Shay is a "run-of-the-mill" conversation he had with Fitzkee in 2016. Shay just came back from a successful football season with a championship win under his belt.

He reunited with Fitzkee — who was only concerned with how the senior players felt experiencing and cherishing their time as Red Lion football players.

“It struck me. Here is one of the greats, and he’s worried about the younger people," Fitzkee said. "For me, it means that my job should transcend wins and losses."

Though the conversation lasted only five minutes, it reminded Shay that his attitude should be more than just the score.

As a coach, it's his duty to inspire his younger players to lead a life of service — like Fitzkee did.

“If I'm honoring the legacy of Abe, it's making sure these men enjoy and appreciate the opportunities they have, and I help them grow into the best person they can be," Shay said. "Thats how I can honor his legacy."

