Events in York County to commemorate Jan. 6 attack

Two local events are set on Thursday to commemorate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

An event at noon will protest against U.S. Rep Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, who reporting has shown was a key component of former President Donald Trump's attempt to subvert and reverse the 2020 election.

"We who believe in a multi-racial democracy are coming together to remember January 6 and to call attention to members of Congress who spread lies, normalize violence, and use their position to disenfranchise voters," the event description reads.

That event is set to be held at noon at Perry's York County office, 2501 Catherine St., York. Masking is strongly encouraged.

In addition, a candlelight vigil will be held at the York County Administrative Center.

"On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections," a news release on the event said.

The organizers for the event are PA-10th Network, which is made up of Indivisible YORK, Cumberland Valley Rising, Capital Region Stands Up and Hershey Indivisible Team.

York County's event is one of more than 275 across the country to commemorate and remember the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

On that day, a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol to attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. The attack led to five deaths, over 100 injuries, damage to the Capitol and arrests and convictions.

Thursday's event is set to start at 6 p.m. on the steps of the York County Administrative Center, 28 E. Market St.

