York City Council elects officers, welcomes new members

York City Council has two new members and a new leader.

In a short meeting Tuesday night, the council welcomed new members Betsy Buckingham and Felicia Dennis and elected Sandie Walker as its president. Walker, who was first elected in 2015, previously served as vice president.

"I look forward to working with you," Walker said during the meeting to the council. "It's the new year, and we have a lot of work to do."

In her place as Vice President, the council elected Edquina Washington. Washington was first appointed to council in 2018 and won re-election in 2019.

Buckingham and Dennis both said they were looking forward to serving the city.

The council will face a number of important decisions in the coming year, including how to spend the federal aid that proved a point of contention with Mayor Michael Helfrich during the most recent budget process.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.