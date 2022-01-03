York Water Co. acquires West Manheim Twp. wastewater collection system

York Water Co. announced Monday it has completed its acquisition of the West Manheim Township wastewater collection system.

The York City-based company acquired the township's water distribution system in 2004 and had supported the township with sewer billing and revenue collection since 2014.

The acquisition adds nearly 1,900 customers to the water company's wastewater portfolio.

Want to stay updated on York Water Company? Please subscribe to support local journalism.

“We are so pleased to now serve both the water and wastewater needs of the West Manheim Township residents in York County," York Water Company CEO JT Hand said in a news release. "We look forward to providing exceptional water and now wastewater service to the residents of West Manheim Township.”

In addition to its acquisition of West Manheim Township's wastewater system, York Water Co. also announced it had struck a deal with Penn Township for wastewater treatment for the West Manheim sewage. Rates for wastewater service will remain as previously established by West Manheim Township.

READ MORE: York Water Co. acquires water and wastewater systems in Adams County

“While I joined West Manheim Township midway through this transaction, I’ve been impressed with York Water’s advocacy for the township’s residents, and in particular addressing the surcharge assessed by Penn Township on West Manheim residents," West Manheim Township Manager Mike Bowersox said in the release.

READ MORE: Sad ending to 2021, with loss of local track and death of longtime racing supporter

York Water Co. has been steadily increasing its hold. Among its recent acquisitions are the water and wastewater systems of the Letterkenny Industrial Development Authority and Franklin County General Authority in 2021 as well as three systems in 2020.

READ MORE: York County's COVID cases increase by nearly 2K in two-day span

York Water now serves over 200,000 residents and businesses in 51 municipalities across York, Franklin and Adams counties.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.