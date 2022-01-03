Bed, Bath & Beyond in York County closing

Bed, Bath & Beyond in York County is closing, according to signs found in the retail shop.

The Springettsbury Township location, located in the York Town Center, 2845 Concord Road, joins hundreds of other stores in the process of shuttering its doors.

The move comes after the company announced in 2020 it would close hundreds of locations as a result of remodeling its more profitable shops and investing in digital, according to CNBC.

Signs Monday afternoon hung from the ceiling, reading "Store closing sale: this location only" and "everything must go."

Attempts to reach Bed, Bath & Beyond corporate went unanswered Monday afternoon.

