PennDOT plans for Century Farms Road bridge project available

PennDOT has invited the public to view plans for a bridge replacement in southern York County.

The Century Farm Road bridge, spanning the north branch of Muddy Creek between Chanceford and East Hopewell townships, is in poor condition, according to the department.

The project will replace the 67-year-old steel I-beam structure as well as the pavement that approaches the bridge and will update guide rails on the bridge. The bridge will accommodate two 10-foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders.

PennDOT is anticipating that the bridge will be closed for approximately six months to all traffic during construction, with a proposed detour using Cross Roads Avenue to Main Street extended, then to Laurel Road and on to Century Farms Road.

Currently in design, construction work on the estimated $1.45 million project is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. A digital version of the information will be available to view online through Jan. 30.

For more information including the plans for the project and an interactive comment form, visit the PennDOT District 8 website. To view the information, click on Public Meetings under the Resources heading, choose the York County box then the tile marked Century Farms Road.

