Your New Year's Eve 2021 guide: Where to go in central Pa.

Most would agree: It's time to finally leave 2021 behind.

The arrival of a new COVID-19 variant and a rise in cases has prompted York City Mayor Michael Helfrich to cancel the White Rose Drop in Continental Square and the New Year’s Eve Children’s Balloon Drop at Voni Grimes Gym.

But, for those still looking to get out and say goodbye to the year, The York Dispatch has you covered.

Here’s your guide to New Year's Eve events and ball drops in the Susquehanna Valley:

Dillsburg, York County: Pickle Drop

A New Year's Eve drop featuring Mr. Pickle starts at 9 p.m. on East Hanover Street. Food trucks and fireworks will accompany the outdoor event. Indoor activities, including the Baby Drop, bingo blood drive, have been cancelled.

Red Lion, York County: Cigar Drop

Red Lion's annual Cigar Drop event will start at 5 p.m. at 11 E. Broadway. Live music will be hosted throughout the day until the countdown to Midnight when fireworks will take the main stage.

West York borough, York County: Bone Drop

The first annual West York Bulldog Bash Bone Drop is slated to start at 10 p.m. at the borough square, 1341 W. Market St.

Lancaster City: Red Rose Drop

This year, Lancaster City is bringing the party to three locations. Three roaming DJs will travel in three routes in the city from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. — with breaks in between for dance parties. A detailed list of the routes can be found at https://visitlancastercity.com/city-events/lancaster-city-for-the-holidays/new-years-eve/.

Additionally, fireworks will launch to ring in the new year. At 9 p.m., fireworks will launch from two locations — behind Hazel Jackson Middle School in the 400 block of South Ann Street and on Thomas Armstrong Boulevard.

Hershey: Hershey Kiss Raise

Instead of dropping a Hershey Kiss, a giant replica will be raised to bring in 2022. Live music and other festivities will begin at 9 p.m. until midnight at Chocolatetown Square, located at 100 Hersheypark Drive.

Harrisburg: Strawberry Drop

New Year's Eve in Harrisburg will be hosted from 10 p.m. to midnight at FNB Field on City Island, located at 245 Championship Way.

In addition to drops across York County and beyond, there are several other New Year's Eve events and parties are happening:

New Year’s Eve Party at Curious Little Playhouse, York

Reservations are now being accepted at Curious Little Playhouse, located at 41 W. Market St. Two-hour sessions can be booked any time from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include activities such as cookie decorating, painting, and crafts. Complimentary snacks will be provided. Interested individuals can book a time slot by calling or texting 717-465-9460.

New Year’s Eve Drumming & Sound Meditation, York

From 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Sattva Center for Meditation & Yoga at 153 South Beaver Street will host an early evening of calming meditation activities. Masks will be required for this event. Individuals should also bring a yoga mat or cushion.

New Year’s Eve Party at ONE South, York

The first annual New Year's Eve party at ONE South Venue, 1 S. George St., will include a DJ, snacks, entertainment and cash bar. The celebration will be hosted from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.exploretock.com/tutonisrestaurant/event/310851/new-years-eve-at-one-south.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.