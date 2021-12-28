York County Prison reports fewer COVID-19 cases as outbreak dissipates

York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said 18 inmates were COVID-positive on Tuesday, marking a continued dissipation of the outbreak there.

The York County Prison went into lockdown for two weeks amid an outbreak the day before Thanksgiving. At its peak, York County Prison reported that one in seven inmates had COVID.

Out of the 934 total inmates, the current figure means that 1.9% of inmates were sickened with the disease.

Since the initial lockdown, inmates in "clean" units that have no COVID-19 cases were allowed to resume in-person visits and normal travel. Inmates in these units must test negative for COVID-19 twice or be fully recovered from a past infection.

For inmates who have tested positive, travel is allowed only in emergency situations. That includes necessary medical visits, court-related matters that cannot be postponed or done at the prison, and releases.

To find out if an inmate is in a clean unit and thereby eligible to visit, call 717-840-7580 and ask to speak to the records department.

