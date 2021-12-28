Mayor Helfrich vetoes York City budget amid dispute with City Council

For the second year in a row, the City of York's budget is coming down to the wire.

Mayor Michael Helfrich vetoed the 2022 budget in an ongoing dispute with the City Council over the use of federal aid funding.

"I cannot sign onto this budget," Helfrich told The York Dispatch on Tuesday. "I'm well aware that with four votes they can override my veto, and fair enough, then. This is my budget, but I sure as heck am not putting my name on this abomination of a budget."

Outgoing Council President Henry Nixon said he'd not received an official communication yet from Helfrich for the veto, but that he would be scheduling a meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to override the mayor's veto.

"I was hopeful that the mayor, with a very strong vote of 4-1 to approve the amendment to the budget, that there's a strong sentiment on the part of Council to rethink the appropriations made for the ARPA money," Nixon said.

Vice President Sandie Walker said she wasn't surprised that Helfrich ultimately opted to veto the budget.

Helfrich took issue with the reasoning that the City Council had given for removing over $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the $95.6 million budget.

"We worked nine months and collected surveys and had an independent advisory group make recommendations for the ARPA funding," Helfrich said.

However, at the Dec. 21 meeting where the budget was approved, four members of the City Council voted to remove much of the ARPA funding over concerns about the amount of public outreach and engagement.

It's the second year in a row that the York City budget has gone down to the wire.

In 2020, a government shutdown was averted as a deal was reached on Dec. 30, a day before the deadline. Council member Edquina Washington had opposed the 2021 budget over concerns over the forthcoming wastewater sale.

Thursday's date? Dec. 30.

Matt Enright can be reached via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.