York St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to COVID, staffing issues

The York St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled due to COVID-19 health concerns and a lack of volunteers to run the parade.

"Knowing how much this parade means to the people who take part in it and attend it, we are disappointed to have to again announce its cancellation," the York St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee said, in a written statement.

The parade has not been run since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns. However, this year, a lack of staffing also played a role in the cancellation.

"Unfortunately, a small group can only do so much for so long," the statement read. "The committee needs new members to ensure this family-friendly tradition doesn’t become a thing of the past."

The committee is looking for assistance with marketing, accounting, fundraising, social media and event planning. Anyone is interested in volunteering is encouraged to email the committee at YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.

All entry fees, sponsorships and donations will be applied to the 2023 parade unless a refund is requested in writing at YSPDP, P.O. Box 1043, York, PA 17405-1043 or email YorkStPatParade@gmail.com.

